Councillor Bhatti to hold 12-km march against waste tender on Sept 21

Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) member and councillor Gaurav Bhatti will take out a nearly 12-km barefoot march on Monday to oppose the proposed Rs 1,168-crore Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project. According to his programme, the Congress councillor will start the march from his office near LIG Flats at 10 am and walk to the Mayor’s House, where the F&CC meeting is scheduled to be held.

Bhatti has said he would submit his written objection against the tender at the meeting and demand its cancellation.

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The proposed ISWM project covers the collection, transportation, processing and disposal of solid waste in Ludhiana through a public-private partnership mode. The tender document puts its estimated value at Rs 1,168 crore, with a work period of 2,920 days or about eight years.

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The tender has remained a contentious issue in the Municipal Corporation. At the Finance and Contracts Committee meeting on September 17, the agenda could not be cleared again as the required strength was not available. Bhatti left the meeting without signing and raised objections over the cost of the project and its possible impact on workers involved in door-to-door waste collection.

The councillor has questioned the proposed cost, saying the MC was already paying for waste lifting and that the new arrangement could put an additional financial burden on the civic body. He has also raised the issue of the livelihood of poor and labour families engaged in waste collection.

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The proposed project is intended to overhaul the city’s waste management system, including door-to-door collection, transportation of waste from secondary collection points and scientific processing and disposal.

The tender floated earlier this year was subsequently cancelled after only two bids were received and the process did not reach the award stage. Now, the civic body is finalising contract terms and conditions with the project’s L1 bidder.