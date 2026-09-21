DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Councillor Bhatti to hold 12-km march against waste tender on Sept 21

Councillor Bhatti to hold 12-km march against waste tender on Sept 21

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:47 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management project is intended to overhaul the city’s waste management system, including door-to-door collection and scientific processing and disposal. File
Advertisement

Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) member and councillor Gaurav Bhatti will take out a nearly 12-km barefoot march on Monday to oppose the proposed Rs 1,168-crore Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project. According to his programme, the Congress councillor will start the march from his office near LIG Flats at 10 am and walk to the Mayor’s House, where the F&CC meeting is scheduled to be held.

Bhatti has said he would submit his written objection against the tender at the meeting and demand its cancellation.

Advertisement

The proposed ISWM project covers the collection, transportation, processing and disposal of solid waste in Ludhiana through a public-private partnership mode. The tender document puts its estimated value at Rs 1,168 crore, with a work period of 2,920 days or about eight years.

Advertisement

The tender has remained a contentious issue in the Municipal Corporation. At the Finance and Contracts Committee meeting on September 17, the agenda could not be cleared again as the required strength was not available. Bhatti left the meeting without signing and raised objections over the cost of the project and its possible impact on workers involved in door-to-door waste collection.

The councillor has questioned the proposed cost, saying the MC was already paying for waste lifting and that the new arrangement could put an additional financial burden on the civic body. He has also raised the issue of the livelihood of poor and labour families engaged in waste collection.

Advertisement

The proposed project is intended to overhaul the city’s waste management system, including door-to-door collection, transportation of waste from secondary collection points and scientific processing and disposal.

The tender floated earlier this year was subsequently cancelled after only two bids were received and the process did not reach the award stage. Now, the civic body is finalising contract terms and conditions with the project’s L1 bidder.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts