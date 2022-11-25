Councillor blames govt for delaying road projects

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 24

Congress councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty from Ward No. 68 accused the AAP government of creating obstacles in road carpeting/construction projects.

To mark his protest, Bunty got his hoardings installed at different locations in the ward against the government. The hoardings have been installed at those broken roads in Jawahar Nagar and nearby areas wherein carpeting/construction work was pending despite the issuance of work orders.

On the hoardings, Bunty got his picture displayed with photos of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. He highlighted on every hoarding, wherever it was installed, that he had got this road construction work approved and the work order for the same has been issued. “The present government does not want this work to be done, due to which the government is creating obstacles in our work,” reads a hoardings.

Bunty said the work orders for carpeting/construction of four roads at an estimated cost of around Rs 1.5 crore were issued last year but these works could not be started due to cold weather conditions at that time. He said these works were supposed to be started in April, 2022, but the government did not allow the MC to carry out the work. Even after the rainy season, the road works were not started by the civic body, leaving the public to face inconveniences due to potholes, he said.

Bunty said, “The government for creating obstacles in the development work in the ward. That is why he got hoardings installed on Wednesday night to highlight the reason why the road works were not being commenced. I raised the matter with the MC Commissioner and contractor but to no avail.”

MC team returns without action

In the evening, a team of MC reached Jawahar Nagar to remove the hoardings, but the councillor along with his supporters opposed the MC’s action. He said nobody would be allowed to suppress his voice. He said the MC wanted to target only his boards but no action is taken against unauthorised hoardings in the city. Facing stiff opposition, the MC team later returned without removing the hoardings.