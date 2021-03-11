Councillor, building owner oppose MC's demolition drive

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

Lok Insaaf Party councillor Kuldeep Singh Bitta and others opposed the MC’s action against an under-construction building at Model Town for violation of building bylaws on Friday. The building belongs to a close aide of the councillor. The building owner and other persons also sat in front of the JCB machine deployed to demolish the building portion allegedly constructed by violating the rules.

Following a complaint by Kanwaldeep Singh of Model Town, a team of MC led by ATP MS Bedi had reached the site to demolish the covered house line portion of an under-construction building on Thursday. The complainant had alleged that the building was being constructed for commercial purposes in the residential area. However, the officials of MC had claimed that they did not find commercial construction but the owner violated the rules by covering the house line area.

Councillor Kuldeep Singh Bittu alleged that the MC had not served any prior notice to the owner. He said the building owner had got residential building plan approved from MC for the construction. Moreover, there are numbers of other buildings in same locality that have covered the house line area.

“I will raise the matter before MC Commissioner on Monday”, the councillor said.

ATP MS Bedi said they took action against the house line violation in the under-construction building. Some persons were opposing the drive but the violation has been removed, he added.