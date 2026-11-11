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Home / Ludhiana / Councillor says Rs 5 cr spent without F&CC nod, seeks Ludhiana MC probe

Councillor says Rs 5 cr spent without F&CC nod, seeks Ludhiana MC probe

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:48 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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In his complaint, Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti questioned the authority under which payments for old projects were released from the Ludhiana MC treasury. File
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Alleging a lack of financial oversight in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC), Congress councillor and Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) member Gaurav Bhatti has written to MC Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, claiming that payments exceeding Rs 5 crore were made for old Punjab Urban Environment Improvement Programme (PUEIP) and Smart City projects without the committee’s approval.

He has also sought details of bills worth nearly Rs 3 crore reportedly prepared by the Special Projects Office (SPO) branch against various approvals, calling for a comprehensive review of the expenditure and the procedures followed.

In his complaint, Bhatti questioned the authority under which payments for the old projects were released from the MC treasury. He sought records relating to administrative and technical sanctions, cost estimates, work orders, measurement books (MBs), the actual execution of works and the officials responsible for processing and clearing the bills.

The councillor further alleged that certain development works may have been split into smaller components to bypass mandatory tendering norms and higher-level financial approvals. He has demanded an inquiry to ascertain whether such practices were adopted and whether public funds were utilised in accordance with prescribed rules.

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Seeks monthly expenditure reports before F&CC

Bhatti has proposed that all works and payments approved by the MC Commissioner, Joint Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners under their delegated financial powers be placed before the F&CC every month.

According to him, the report should include details such as the name of the work, ward number, estimated cost, approving authority, contractor, work order particulars and payments released. He also sought that expenditure incurred during emergencies be placed before the committee at its subsequent meeting.

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Questions financial powers of officials

The councillor has sought certified copies of the orders authorising Joint Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners to approve works worth up to Rs 2.50 lakh and the Commissioner to sanction works up to Rs 5 lakh.

He argued that while financial powers may be delegated to officials, expenditure incurred under such powers should not remain beyond the scrutiny of elected representatives. He also stressed the need for compliance with the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and the Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2019.

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Bhatti has further sought records of bills prepared by the SPO branch during the past two years, along with details of works sanctioned under the financial powers of senior officials and payments released against them.

Claiming that stricter financial oversight could curb avoidable expenditure by as much as 40 per cent, he has called for a detailed inquiry, action against officials or contractors, if irregularities are established, and submission of an action-taken report by the MC Commissioner.

He has also demanded that any further payments linked to the questioned works be withheld till the allegations are thoroughly examined.

MC Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo said, “I have directed the branch officials concerned to submit a report in this regard and the matter will be discussed in the upcoming meeting.”

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