Councillor seeks info about Central Govt funds

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

BJP Councillor from ward 57, Manju Aggarwal, and her husband Inder Aggarwal, whi is also a former councillor, handed over a memorandum to MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Wednesday. They demanded from the MC chief to provide information regarding the funds released by the Central Government for the Smart City Mission and various other programmes.

They also sought information on the status of various projects, whether they had been completed, were pending or still under planning. They also raised questions over the purchase of some machines by the civic body.

They said e-rickshaws were not being used due to some flaws. They said they would also give suggestions to the Municipal Corporation on how to use the Central Government funds for the betterment of the city.