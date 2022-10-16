Councillor Sunny Bhalla gets clean chit

Ludhiana, October 15
Three days after the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, nabbed Congress councillor Sunny Bhalla, a close aide of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in the transportation tender scam, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday gave a clean chit to Bhalla.
The Vigilance had arrested him on the suspicion that he had invested the ill-gotten money of Ashu in certain businesses and other investment schemes but during investigation, it failed to find any such link.
SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said Sunny Bhalla was arrested in the case under Section 41(1), CrPc, on October 12 during his two-day police remand, he was questioned for his involvement in transportation tender scam directly or indirectly, adding that during investigation nothing came against him so far.
Sandhu said today, after the end of the two-day police remand, Bhalla was produced in the court where a request was made to discharge him and the judge accepted the request and discharged the councillor. “For the time being, Sunny has been discharged but in the application submitted in the court, it is also written that if in future any evidence against Bhalla regarding any kind of involvement or collusion with the suspect comes to the fore, the Vigilance will take action accordingly,” the SSP said.
