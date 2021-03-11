Councillor writes to Ludhiana Mayor over sewerage issue

Ludhiana, April 26

Councillor from Ward 57 Manju Aggarwal and her husband Inder Aggarwal, a BJP leader, wrote to Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu over sewerage-related problems due to ongoing nullah project work in Shivaji Nagar and New Shivaji Nagar.

Inder said the work is underway to cover a drain passing through Shivaji Nagar in Ward 57. But, the contractor failed to follow the project agreement conditions during the ongoing work as no proper steps were taken for drainage of sewerage water, he alleged.

Aggarwal said many sewerage pipes of Shivaji Nagar and New Shivaji Nagar were connected to the drain but these have been broken due to the project and no steps for any alternative arrangement have been made. Thus, sewage is flowing on the roads. Due to the spread of dirty water all around, mosquitoes and foul smell trouble the residents, he said.

Inder Aggarwal said the rainy season is near but no steps have been taken to resolve the problem. “The people had suffered last year too due to the negligence of the contractor,” he alleged.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu asked the officials concerned to take necessary steps.