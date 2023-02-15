Councillor writes to Ludhiana MC chief over Mohalla Clinic plan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

Ward No. 57 councillor Manju Aggarwal has sent a memorandum to the MC Commissioner protesting against the alleged plan to convert a senior citizens’ home into a Mohalla Clinic, launched by the AAP Government.

Councillor Manju Aggarwal said, “The MC has constructed a hall for senior citizens and it is also developing the adjoining park near its Zone B office.”

She said, “I learned that the state government is planning to convert the hall constructed for senior citizens into an Aam Aadmi Clinic. If such a clinic is set up there, the purpose of the hall would be defeated. We demand that the hall should not be used for clinic purpose. In fact, the Mohalla Clinic could be set up in a vacant block of MC’s Zone B building, where the old billing centre was situated in the past.”