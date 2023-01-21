Councillors move no-trust motion against Ahmedgarh council chief

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 20

Eleven of 17 elected councillors of Ahmedgarh Municipal Council have sought the support of Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra for dethroning Congress’ Vikas Tandon from the post of president of the council.

Gajjanmajra is an ex-officio associate member of the Municipal Council and is eligible to vote in a no-trust vote.

Having been assured of Gajjanmajra’s vote against the president, 10 of the councilors have moved a no-confidence motion against Tandon.

Vikas Krishan Sharma, Anandi Devi, Anu Thapar, Shashi Joshi, Gita Shahi, Jagwant Jaggie, Monia Badhan, Kamaljit Singh Ubhi, Sanjay Sood and Jaswinder Sodhi are among signatories to the no-confidence motion whereas Saloni Puri has announced to support the motion when placed in special meeting to be called later.

Eleven councillors or members of their families had earlier apprised MLA Gajjanmajra about alleged inefficiency in the functioning of the council, led by Vikas Tandon.

It is pertinent to mention that at least 12 votes are required to prove no-confidence against the president of the council and the legislator is also eligible to cast his vote as he is the ex-officio associate member of the body.

If all signatories ensure their presence in the meeting to vote in favor of the motion, the government would proceed to remove the president from his post.

MLA Gajjanmajra said, “Eleven councillors had approached me with their complaints and now they have now initiated the legal process for a change of guard at the council,” maintaining that the process would be undertaken in a democratic and transparent manner.