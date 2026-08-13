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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana councillor’s son among three attacked over road rage, 2 held

Ludhiana councillor’s son among three attacked over road rage, 2 held

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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A CCTV grab of the victims being attacked by suspects in Ludhiana.
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Three persons, including the son of a councillor, were attacked by another group on a road here.

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A CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced, showing a heated argument between both parties, followed by the scuffle. The police arrested two assailants in the case.

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The suspects who attacked the three victims were identified as Gurjit Singh and Ganga Singh, both residents of Bhaini Sahib. Two unidentified persons were at large.

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A CCTV camera also captured the attack.

The complainant, Pankaj Govind, a resident of Shankar Colony, told the police that he owns a finance business. On August 11, he was going towards Metro Road from the Jamalpur side on a motorcycle. When he reached near the Vishwanath temple, a person sitting on a front seat in the Nissan car (bearing registration number PB31Q-4600) opened the door of the vehicle, which hit his motorcycle and he fell on the road.

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“When I got up and asked car occupants, they held me responsible for the mishap and beat me up with the intention of killing me. The miscreants even thrashed my acquaintance Karan Nanchahal and Pinku Sharma, who were trying to save me. The miscreants also threatened to kill me and snatched Rs 7,000 from my pocket,” the complainant said.

After conducting an investigation on his own, they got to know the names of the culprits, Gurjit Singh and Ganga Singh.

Karan Nanchahal is the son of a sitting councillor and his mother Anita Nanchahal is a councillor from Ward 21. Karan said he received a call from his friend Pankaj on Tuesday afternoon. He told him that his bike had collided with the door of a car and a dispute was underway. He then went to the spot with another friend to resolve the matter. During a conversation, the other group escalated the dispute, abused him and began assaulting them.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmukh Singh said during the probe, two suspects were arrested and their vehicle was seized.

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