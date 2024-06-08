Councillors threaten agitation over waste management woes

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 7

Alleging authorities at the civic body are not paying attention to their genuine demands, a group of councillors have threatened to launch agitation in case the long pending issue of solid waste management is not resolved without further delay.

Accusing the personnel in the sanitation and civil departments of allegedly misappropriating funds for disposal of garbage, these councillors — including those associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) —have also demanded a probe into purchase and disbursement of infrastructure supplies and inputs pertaining to sanitation and disposal of garbage.

Similar allegations were earlier levelled by an NRI social activist Raj Kumar Sharma who is also the branch ambassador of the civic body. Though a vigilance inquiry had been ordered in response to his complaints, nothing concrete has yet been done by the authorities asked to conduct the inquiry.

Despite tall claims being made by the Union Government and the Local Bodies Department of the state government, solid waste management remains a major impediment in provision of basic amenities required for a dignified life at the local town and its surrounding localities.

Failure to implement guidelines regarding single-use plastics, adequate space for dumping garbage and lack of infrastructure for segregation and lifting of solid waste, were identified as major factors behind the persistently grave situation of sanitation here.

Perusal of a communiqué addressed to Principal Secretary, Local Bodies Department, by councillors associated with the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP, revealed that residents have been forced to live under inhumane conditions for over eight months. Water supply has been termed to be inadequate for the past three years.

“We have time and again requested personnel concerned in writing and verbally to take necessary steps to streamline solid waste management in the town but nothing concrete has been done,” alleged the councillors, regretting that SOS calls made by them were not heard even.

Alleging garbage from houses is not collected for days at end, the councillors threatened to launch agitation in case remedial steps were not taken without further delay.

Executive Officer Amandeep Singh informed the councillors the situation had arisen due to lack of space for dumping waste. Singh assured the solid waste management and water supply would be streamlined soon by taking comprehensive steps.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi