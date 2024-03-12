Counter cameras installed at Suvidha Kendra

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

With an aim to stop the interference of agents in Suvidha Kendras, counter cameras are being installed by the Municipal Corporation (MC) in the kendras. Initially, the cameras have been installed at the Suvidha Kendra of the MC’s Zone D office.

The move also aims to encourage residents to get their works done in the Suvidha Kendras by themselves.

Now, only applicants or their family members

are allowed to submit applications and pictures of the applicants, captured through the counter cameras, would also be printed on receipts.

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said the cameras had also been installed on the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

Through the move, the civic body wants to stop the interference of agents. Sekhon also appealed to residents to get their works done at the kendras by themselves and support the civic body in stopping ‘corrupt’ practices.

To stop the interference of agents, the MC Commissioner had also issued an order in the recent past wherein staff of Suvidha Kendras were directed to accept applications only when applicants or their family members visit the kendras.

