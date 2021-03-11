Couple among three booked for Rs 2.5-crore fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

The Police Division 5 yesterday registered a case of fraud against three persons, including a couple. The suspects had duped two ticketing agents of Rs 2.5 crore by issuing them fake airline tickets.

The suspects have been identified as Deepak Raj, his wife Sharu Singh, residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and Deepak Sharma of Adarsh Nagar, Chandigarh Road area. Complainant Navdeep Singh of Manakwal told the police that he and his friends had booked 273 airline tickets for their customers in 2021 and in lieu, they had paid Rs 2.50 crore to the suspects.

Later, when the clients enquired about the authenticity of the tickets, the same were found fake.

Bains’ aide booked for abusing rape victim

Ludhiana: The Police Division 5 registered a case against a close aide of LIP chief Simarjit Singh Bains, Gurjot Singh Gill, on the charges of abusing the rape victim. The woman has got registered a case against the LIP chief in the past. He is yet to be arrested in the case.