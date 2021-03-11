Couple among three booked for Rs 2.5-crore fraud

Ludhiana, May 24
The Police Division 5 yesterday registered a case of fraud against three persons, including a couple. The suspects had duped two ticketing agents of Rs 2.5 crore by issuing them fake airline tickets.
The suspects have been identified as Deepak Raj, his wife Sharu Singh, residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and Deepak Sharma of Adarsh Nagar, Chandigarh Road area. Complainant Navdeep Singh of Manakwal told the police that he and his friends had booked 273 airline tickets for their customers in 2021 and in lieu, they had paid Rs 2.50 crore to the suspects.
Later, when the clients enquired about the authenticity of the tickets, the same were found fake.
Bains’ aide booked for abusing rape victim
Ludhiana: The Police Division 5 registered a case against a close aide of LIP chief Simarjit Singh Bains, Gurjot Singh Gill, on the charges of abusing the rape victim. The woman has got registered a case against the LIP chief in the past. He is yet to be arrested in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested
Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...
In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo
Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region