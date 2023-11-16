Couple arrested, heroin seized

Tribune News Service

The Sidhwan Bet police on Tuesday arrested a couple and seized 70 gm of heroin and a motorcycle from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Jeet Kaur and her husband Jasmel Singh, alias Jass, a resident of Abbupura, Sidhwan Bet.

Investigating officer SI Gulab Singh said a tip-off was received that the couple was involved in drug smuggling and they were going to deliver heroin to their clients near Malsihan Bajan. After verifying information, a police team was formed and a naka was laid at a strategic place where the motorcycle of the suspects was stopped. During the frisking of the suspects, heroin was seized from their possession.

The SI said the suspects also had a notorious past as seven cases, including six of drug smuggling and one of liquor smuggling, was registered against them in the past at the Sidhwan Bet and Jagraon police stations. After coming out on bail, they continued the illegal trade.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects and further probe was launched to bust the the smuggling network.