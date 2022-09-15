Couple arrested with heroin, ‘ice’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police today arrested four persons in separate incidents and seized drugs, pistol and illicit liquor from them. The suspects include a couple.

ADCP-1 while addressing mediapersons said in the first incident, the police nabbed a couple, Kamaljit Kumar, alias Kamal, and Reshma Kaur, alias Suman, of the Matharu chowk area and seized 100 gm of heroin and 19 gm of ‘ice’ drug. The police also seized a Maruti Ritz car used by them to smuggle drugs.

The ADCP said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid at a strategic place where the car was stopped for checking. During search, drugs were seized from the vehicle.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects.

2 held with gun, illicit liquor

In another case, the police nabbed Rampal Yadav of Kartar Nagar and seized a countrymade pistol from his possession. A case under the Arms Act was registered against the suspect and further probe was initiated to know about link of dealers of illegal weapons with him. The police also arrested Raj Kumar Laddi of Field Ganj and recovered 36 bottles of illicit liquor from him. The suspect was on the way to deliver a consignment of liquor to his clients. A case under the Excise Act was registered against him.