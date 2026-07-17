Couple battles odds in quest for badminton Paralympics spots

For Ashwani Sahota and Shabana, para badminton is more than just a sport. It is a shared journey shaped by perseverance, financial struggles and an unwavering determination to compete at the highest level despite limited resources.

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The Ludhiana-based couple, both wheelchair para badminton players and international medallists, have become familiar names in Punjab’s para sports circuit. Their achievements, however, have come against considerable odds.

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For several years, the couple competed using ordinary basketball wheelchairs because they could not afford specialised para badminton sports wheelchairs, each costing around Rs 75,000. Despite this disadvantage, they continued to participate in national and international tournaments, steadily building an impressive record.

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Among their notable achievements are a gold medal at the Para Masters National Games in 2022, a bronze medal at the 5th National Para Badminton Championship in 2023, and multiple meda

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ls at the National Wheelchair Para Badminton Championships between 2019 and 2021. Shabana also won silver medals in both the singles and doubles events at the Uganda Wheelchair Para Badminton International in 2022.

The couple’s long-term goal is to qualify for the Paralympics, a dream that requires access to specialised equipment, regular international exposure and sustained financial support.

Their struggle for resources came into public focus during the City Needs campaign, which highlighted the challenges they faced in pursuing competitive sport without proper equipment. The campaign drew attention to their need for specialised sports wheelchairs and helped mobilise support from the local community.

Financial assistance has played a significant role in Shabana’s recent rise on the international circuit. Earlier this year, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain sponsored her participation in the Egypt Para Badminton International. The tournament proved to be a turning point, as her performance secured qualification for the Para Badminton World Championship in Bahrain.

“I give all the credit for this achievement to the support from the Deputy Commissioner. Without that help, I would not have qualified for the world championship,” Shabana said.

Following her qualification, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) announced support to cover her championship fee, visa and travel expenses. United Sikhs and the district administration also extended assistance by providing sports equipment and other essentials.

Despite these interventions, the couple continue to rely on sponsorships and community support to fund their training and participation in competitions.

What sets Ashwani and Shabana apart is the way they approach sport as a partnership.

“We are partners both on and off the court. When one of us feels discouraged, the other provides motivation. We have learned to face every challenge together,” said Ashwani.

Shabana believes the struggles behind their medals often go unnoticed.

“People see the results but not the efforts behind them. There are training sessions early in the morning, equipment issues and constant efforts to arrange funds. Having Ashwani by my side makes the journey easier,” she said.

Beyond sport, the couple have also taken on a public role. In March 2024, Ludhiana District Election Officer Sakshi Sawhney appointed them, along with para table tennis player Shubham Wadhwa, as district icons for voters with disabilities. The initiative aimed to encourage voter participation and promote accessibility awareness.

For Ashwani and Shabana, every tournament represents more than just a competitive opportunity. It is another milestone in a journey defined by resilience, community support and an unwavering commitment to their Paralympics dream.

The couple have appealed to corporate houses, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), philanthropists and sports enthusiasts to extend financial assistance to help them continue competing on the international circuit. They said sustained support for specialised sports wheelchairs, overseas exposure, coaching and tournament expenses would enable them to pursue their ultimate dream of representing India at the Paralympics.

“We have the determination and the ability to compete with the world’s best. What we need is consistent financial support to keep our Paralympics dream alive,” the couple said, expressing hope that more organisations and individuals would come forward to support para athletes striving to bring laurels to the country.

Duo seeks repair of training court

Ashwani and Shabana have also urged the authorities to repair the wooden badminton court at Shastri Hall, where they have been training for the past few years. They said the then Deputy Commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney, had permitted them to use the facility for practice, a decision that proved instrumental in their preparations. However, during the recent renovation of the hall, three badminton courts were re-laid with synthetic surfaces, while the fourth wooden court, where the couple regularly trained, was left untouched. According to them, the worn-out playing surface has deteriorated to the point where it poses a serious risk of injury.

The couple also highlighted the lack of basic accessible infrastructure at their training venue. They urged the authorities to construct an accessible washroom on the ground floor, pointing out that the existing facility could only be reached by climbing three to four steps, making it extremely difficult for wheelchair users.

They further urged the Sports Department to appoint a qualified para badminton coach to guide them in their preparations for national and international competitions. They said these facilities would also encourage more persons with disabilities to take up the sport.

The officials concerned said the department was aware of the condition of the wooden court. They said repair or replacement of the damaged playing surface would be taken up once funds were allocated.