Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 12

The city police yesterday registered a case against a couple for committing a property fraud of Rs 78 lakh with a city resident.

The suspects have been identified as Shamsher Singh and his wife Ramandeep Kaur, residents of Madhopuri, here.

Complainant Rajinder Kumar of Basti Jodhewal told the police that in April 2022, he had signed a deal to buy a house at Madhopuri from the couple at Rs 80 lakh. After he gave Rs 6 lakh in advance to the suspects, they had also given possession of the house to him. On different dates, the suspects collected the total amount of Rs 78 lakh from him.

When the property registration was to be executed, the suspects did not turn up and flatly refused to do the same. Afterwards, they asked him to vacate the property and leave the possession. They were not ready to return the money. Later, the suspects broke the locks of the house and tried to take possession of the same illegally. As he lodged a complaint against the couple, the Police Division 3 registered a case, the complainant said.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh said further probe was launched in the case.