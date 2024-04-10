Couple booked for abetting man’s suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

After a man ended his life, the Police Division 6 yesterday registered a case against a couple on the charge of abetting suicide.

The suspects have been identified as Krishna Ram and his wife Sona Devi, residents of Arjan Nagar.

The complainant, Ram Dhani Shah, also from Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, told the police that on April 8, his son died by suicide. After the victim was found hanging in washroom, he was taken to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

“I got to know that the suspects recently barged into our house and levelled allegations against my son that he had kept their daughter in his illegal custody. The couple also threatened him to implicate him in a fake case. After the incident, my son went into depression and took the extreme step,” the complainant alleged.

However, no suicide note was recovered. Investigating officer ASI Sunita Singh said after registering a case of abetment to suicide, further investigation was launched.

