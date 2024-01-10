Couple booked for injuring stray dog

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

A couple has been booked for allegedly injuring a stray dog in Dashmesh Nagar on Hambran Road, Ludhiana. The complainant, Mani Singh, alleged the suspect and his wife had stabbed the dog in the stomach with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving it seriously injured. The injured dog was taken to the GADVASU, where a doctor stated that the dog’s condition was serious. A case under Sections 429 of IPC and 11(A) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, has been registered against Harbhajan Singh and his wife, both of Dashmesh Nagar, Ludhiana, at PAU police station.