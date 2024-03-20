Couple booked for Rs 12-lakh property fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

The Salem Tabri police yesterday registered a case against a couple for committing a property fraud of Rs 12 lakh. After taking advance money, they had failed to execute property registration.

The suspects have been identified as Baldev Raj, his wife Charanjit Kaur, residents of the Jalandhar bypass area.

Complainant Raj Kumar of New Chandar Nagar said he had struck a deal to buy property from the duo and Rs 12 lakh was also given to them. Whenever he would ask them to return his money, they would make hollow promises. They also threatened him that they would die by suicide if he forces them to return the money.

