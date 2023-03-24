Couple booked in Rs 8.5-L fraud case after two years

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 23

The Ludhiana police yesterday registered a case against a couple on the charges of committing a fraud of Rs 8.5 lakh.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit Dhawan and his wife Anchal Dhawan.

Complainant Jaswinder Singh of Vishal Nagar told the police that he owns Kings Financial Services and lend money on interest to his clients. His firm had lent Rs 8.50 lakh to the couple.

“In 2021, the couple had given two cheques and when he deposited the same in bank, those could not be encashed. I got to know from the bank that Rohit had given cheques of his father on which the former’s wife had signed. Hence, they committed a forgery as well,” he said.

Jaswinder said a complaint in this regard was lodged in 2021 and after over two-year-long probe, the police registered a fraud case against the couple.

ASI Balvir Singh said after registering a case of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy against the couple, probe was launched in the case.