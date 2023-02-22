Couple dies as car hits stationary truck

Our Correspondent

Payal, February 21

A couple died after the car they were travelling hit a stationary truck on a slip road on the national highway near Bija Chowk on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Charanjit Singh Charni (50) and his wife Gian Kaur of Aslapur village in Ludhiana district. They were returning home after attending a wedding at Manak Majra village in Malerkotla district.

Though the police were yet to ascertain details about the deceased’s background, sources revealed that Charni had been involved in a drug peddling case and was lodged in a jail and he had come out on parole. It is believed that a wooden bar kept in the car might have obstructed the application of brakes, which led to the mishap.

As per information received from Karamjit Singh of Aluna Miana village (an eyewitness), sarpanch of Aslapur village Paramjit Kaur said the car hit the truck parked on a slip road near Bija Chowk after its driver (Charni) lost control over the vehicle this evening. Though the couple were declared dead at the Civil Hospital, Payal, no doctor was available on emergency duty there.

Police personnel, led by Kotan Chowki in-charge Jagdeep Singh, took both vehicles in their custody and asserted that further action would be initiated after recording statements of next of kin of the deceased.