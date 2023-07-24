Couple dies in mishap, IAF official held

Ludhiana, July 23
A couple died in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car on the Sidhwan Bet road near Jagraon on Sunday evening.
They have been identified as Gurnam Singh (28) and his wife Sandeep Kaur (27) of Agwar Lopon Kalan, near Jagraon.
Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Jagraon, SI Amarjit Singh, said the couple were returning home after meeting their relative and when they reached the Sidhwan Bet road, a speeding car coming from the opposite side collided with their motorcycle. The couple suffered serious injuries in the accident and died on the spot.
The SHO said the car was being driven by Baljit Kumar, an IAF official posted at the SK Range near Jagraon. After registering a case of causing death by negligence, he was arrested by the police.
