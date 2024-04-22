Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, April 21

A couple from Jhordan village was killed and another youth was seriously injured when motorcycles they were riding were hit by a speeding tipper on the outskirts of Noorpura village on Sunday.

A tipper overruns a motorcycle. Tribune photo

Residents of Noorpura village blocked vehicular traffic by organising a dharna for impressing upon the owners of the tipper to bear expenses for treatment of the injured youth who was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital at Ludhiana.

Lost control over vehicle The deceased were identified as Mukand Singh of Jhordan village and his wife Amarjit Kaur, whereas the injured is Maninderjit Singh of Noorpura

The driver of the tipper (PB 03 AJ 7936) had lost control over the vehicle after hitting a motorcycle being driven by Maninderjit Singh when he arrived on the Bathinda-Ludhiana highway. The speeding tipper collided with a motorcycle coming from the other side and seriously injured the couple riding the motorcycle

The police was yet to register a case against the driver or owners of the tipper

The deceased were identified as Mukand Singh (55) of Jhordan village and his wife Amarjit Kaur (52), whereas the injured was identified as Maninderjit Singh of Noorpura.

Though the police had yet to register an FIR against the driver or owners of the tipper, vehicles involved in the mishap were taken into the custody of the police for necessary further action.

Investigations revealed that the driver of the tipper (PB 03 AJ 7936) had lost control over the vehicle after hitting a motorcycle being driven by Maninderjit Singh when he arrived on the highway from his village side. The speeding tipper collided with a motorcycle coming from the other side and seriously injured the couple riding the motorcycle.

The duo was shifted to a private hospital in Raikot, where doctors declared them dead.

Profusely bleeding Maninderjit Singh was shifted to a multispecialty hospital in Ludhiana in an unconscious condition.

Residents of the Noorpura village later held a dharna near the spot to demand compensation and the cost of treatment from the owners and driver of the vehicle. The dharna was lifted in the afternoon following an assurance by the owners of the tipper to undertake the cost of treatment for the injured youth.