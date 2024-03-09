Couple dupes man of Rs 19.5 lakh

Ludhiana, March 8
A city resident was duped of Rs 19.5 lakh by a couple on the pretext of supplying printing machines. They have been identified as Balraj Dalal and his wife Yashoda Dalal.
Complainant Manav Chadha of Kundanpuri said he required four colour offset printing machines and the couple offered to buy the same. They had taken Rs 40 lakh from him but failed to deliver them. When he asked them if they could not deliver the machines they should return his money, they started making excuses. After many requests, they returned Rs 20.5 lakh. Recently, he lodged a police complaint after which a case was registered on Thursday.
