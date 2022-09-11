Couple dupes man of Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

The Dakha police yesterday registered a case of travel fraud against a couple who duped a resident of Mullanpur of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The suspects have been identified as Amit Kumar and his wife Seema Pabbi, residents of Civil Lines.

Complainant Kulwant Singh of Mullanpur told the police that he had met the agents and they had assured to send his daughter-in-law to Canada. In lieu, they took Rs 50 lakh from him. Several months have passed, but they failed to arrange visa for her.

Now, the suspects were refusing to return the money. They used to threaten him when he asked them to return the money. He had lodged a complaint with the Jagraon SSP recently, who ordered registration of a case, he said.

Woman cheated of Rs 4.50 lakh

The Sadar Jagraon police on Friday registered a case against Ramandeep Singh Ramna of Dakha on the charges of duping Jasvir Kaur of Rasulpur Jandi of Rs 4.5 lakh. The complainant said the suspect had promised to arrange a job for her son in the Punjab Police but after taking the money, he failed to fulfil his promise. Now, he was refusing to return the money.