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Home / Ludhiana / Couple ends life four months after marriage in Khanna

Couple ends life four months after marriage in Khanna

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:50 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A newly married couple in Khanna died by suicide after swallowing a poisonous substance, the police said.

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According to the officials, the man initially ended his life and his wife followed suit a day later, reportedly unable bear the loss. The family accused the man’s sister-in-law, Navjot Kaur, of blackmail and mental harassment. The Sadar police have registered a case against Navjot Kaur on charges of abetment to suicide.

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According to the information, the deceased and the sister-in-law had previously been in a relationship and she was now demanding money from him by threatening to make public obscene photos and videos.

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The deceased, Gurkaramdeep Singh, 31, a resident of Boothgarh village in Khanna, was an architect by profession. He married Jasmine Nagra, 23, about four months ago.

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