Couple found dead in Khanna hotel room; police suspect murder-suicide

A couple was found dead at Greenland Hotel in Khanna on Wednesday afternoon. Both were allegedly involved in an illicit relationship and had checked into the hotel early morning.

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The woman’s body was found on the bed, while the man was lying on the floor. Both had sustained firearm injuries.

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According to the preliminary police investigation, the man is suspected to have first shot the woman before taking his own life. The room was locked from the inside. A 9mm pistol and two magazines were seized from the scene. A forensic team is examining the spot.

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The woman, a resident of Tarn Taran, had been married for eight years and was the mother of two children.

According to sources, she was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with a distant relative. Her husband, who works in Gurugram, was informed about the incident by the police.

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The Khanna police are also examining CCTV footage to gather vital clues and determine the exact sequence of events.