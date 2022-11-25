Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

The city police today claimed to have solved a-day-old loot case and arrested a couple. The police also recovered Rs 12,000 in cash, eight mobile phones and a scooter from them.

Victim robbed of around Rs 1L at knifepoint

The suspects have been identified as Bhupinder Singh and his wife Manpreet Kaur, residents of the Tibba road area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Tushar Gupta said on Wednesday morning, Kamaljit of Kapurthala was going to the Delhi airport in his car. On the way, he gave lift to a couple near Samrala Chowk. After a few minutes, the couple brandished a knife and looted Rs 20,000 in cash from him and also sent Rs 79,200 to someone from his Google Pay account.

“After we started a probe in the matter, initially, the person to whom the money was sent was identified and later, the couple was also identified. Today, they were arrested,” the ADCP said, adding that the couple was also involved in mobile snatching incidents and eight looted mobiles were recovered from them.

The ADCP said further probe was on in the case.