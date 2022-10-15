Couple holds blood donation camp on wedding anniversary

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 14

As many as 71 persons donated blood during a blood donation camp organised under the banner of Science and Welfare Club, Amargarh, on the occasion of the fourth wedding anniversary of a couple from Jhuner village here. The event was held at Kup Kalan. Interestingly, the couple has been holding blood donation camps on their anniversary for the last three years and this was the fourth time they did the same today.

Dr Pavitar Singh, president of the Science and Welfare Club, inaugurated the event and Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh was the chief guest. Office-bearers of various organisations, which included Amrik Singh Mannan, Manjit Singh Siyan, Gurjit Singh Buraj, Chamkaur Singh Mannan and Atinder Singh Bhullar, felicitated the donors.

Dr Kulwinder Singh Gill and his wife Gurshaman Kaur Gill have been donating blood and organising donation camps annually on the occasion of their wedding anniversary for the past three years and a similar event was also organised on their wedding.

Appreciating the gesture, SDM Harbans Singh and Blood Bank Malerkotla in-charge Dr Jyoti Kapoor, claimed that the event has been motivating other people as well to donate the vital fluid on special occasions.