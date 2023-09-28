Couple jailed for smuggling heroin

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 27

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg convicted Mohd Arbi and his wife Jamila Begum, a resident of Bhatindi, Jammu district, in a narcotics smuggling case. They were ordered to undergo 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) each. A fine of Rs 2 lakh each was also imposed on them.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by the duo.

According to prosecution, a police party, headed by Inspector Harbans Singh of the STF, Ludhiana, was patrolling in search of drug smugglers on November 26, 2018. They got a tip-off that the suspects get heroin from smugglers of Pakistan and distribute it in Punjab.

The police party intercepted them and recovered 10.25-kg heroin from their possession. The accused were arrested and put on trial.

The prosecution examined seven witnesses to prove their case. The suspects pleaded innocence during the trial. After appreciating the evidence on record and convinced with the submissions of Additional Public Prosecutor Hardip Singh, the court found them guilty.

