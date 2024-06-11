Couple nabbed for theft at jewellery shop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

A theft was reported at a jewellery showroom at Kwality Chowk here. It was committed by a couple and the woman was caught stealing anklet in a CCTV footage.

The CCTV footage was seen by the owner’s son, Amit, while siting at home. He saw the woman stealing an anklet and keeping it in her dupatta. Afterwards, the couple left the shop.

After seeing the footage, Amit went to the market to see if the suspect was there. He saw the woman siting in another nearby jewellery showroom and was asking a salesman to show her anklets.

Amardeep Singh, the owner of the second jewellery showroom, said he was informed by Amit about the matter. The police also reached the scene and caught the duo with the stolen anklet. The couple came to the area from Dhuri to commit the crime.

