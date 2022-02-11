Couple, three children booked for attacking 2 members of family

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 10

The Jodhewal police have registered a case against a couple, their three children and three unknown persons who attacked a family on the Kakowal road here.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused identified as Vipin Srivastav, his wife Preeti Srivastav, their children Mohit Srivastav, Bhollu Srivastav and Babita and three unknown persons on Wednesday.

Complainant Jeevan Kumar, who is also a resident of the same locality, told the police that his 14-year-old daughter Anu had went missing under mysterious circumstances on February 3. When they were searching for her, someone informed them that the accused had kept the girl under illegal confinement at their house.

“When we searched the house of the accused, our daughter was recovered. Afterwards, they abused us and started arguments with us. It was only when residents of the area intervened in the matter, the accused calmed down and we left the place,” the complainant alleged.

The complainant said a few hours after the incident, the accused barged into their house and attacked his parents and wife. They also warned him that if he files a police complaint, he had to face dire consequences.

The police said after registering a case, raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.