Couple withdraws Rs 3L from landlord's account in Ludhiana, arrested

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 10

The police have arrested Amarinder Singh and his wife Manmeet Kaur, both tenants staying in the house of Jarnail Ram, a resident of New Chander Nagar, Salem Tabri, for a fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3 lakh from the bank account of their landlord after stealing his ATM card.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Jarnail said he used to take along the couple with him for withdrawing cash from ATM and they were aware of his personal identification number (PIN). “The couple stole my ATM card and withdrew Rs 3 lakh from my bank account. While making another bid to withdraw more money from the ATM on August 9, they were caught red-handed and handed over to the police,” the complainant said. The police have charged the duo under Sections 380, 420 and 34 of the IPC.

Man held with stolen scooter

The police have arrested Ashwani Kumar, a resident of an area near Nirmal Palace, Daba Road, and recovered a stolen Honda Activa scooter (bearing registration no. PB 10FR 0312) from him. The accused was booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC. He was apprehended during investigation of a theft of a scooter reported by Mani Khullar, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Mundian, who said his two-wheeler was stolen outside a factory, Kaursons, in Focal Point, Phase VIII.

Two motorcycles, 2 scooters stolen

In another incidents, two motorcycles and two scooters were stolen from city areas.

A Hero Honda motorcycle (PB 10DJ 7277) was reportedly stolen outside Jassal Knit Factory, near Gurudwara Dukh Niwarana Sahib, on Tuesday. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Rubel Johar, a resident of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri. A CT 100 motorcycle (PB 10GV 1094) was stolen outside a factory near Kakowal on GT Road on Tuesday, as per a complaint lodged by Paramjit Singh of GR Road, Basti Jodhewal.

Two Honda Activa scooters (PB 10GF 2865 and PB 10EK 4589) were reported stolen from Jalandhar Bypass Chowk and Street No 2, Bharat Nagar, respectively, on Tuesday. The police have registered cases under Section 379 of the IPC for theft of all two-wheelers.