Course on skills in transfer of agrotechnology ends

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

A 10-day short training course on ‘’Communication and management skills in transfer of agrotechnology’ concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here.

The programme was organised by the Directorate of Extension Education, PAU, under the aegis of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

In the short course, there were a total of 18 participants who were representing 12 states and a UT of the country.

PAU nodal officer Sandeep Bains said the PAU was a pioneer state agricultural university (SAU) for research, education and extension in the country. It had launched new virtual tools to keep farmers updated about the latest agricultural technologies.

Dr GPS Sodhi, additional director, extension education, PAU, said interactive communication was an exchange of ideas where both participants were active and could have an effect on one another.

Dr Jaskarn Singh Mahal, librarian and course director, said the short course was a great learning experience for extension scientists working in various institutes. It touched all skill aspects of communication and management through the organisation of 30 specialised lectures and virtual tours of PAU kisan melas. —