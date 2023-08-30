Court appoints Sunny, Stevon as observers for UCPMA poll

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 29

Advocates Stevon Soni and Sunny Aggarwal have been appointed observers for elections to the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA).

They were appointed vide order dated August 29, 2023, by the court of Civil Judge Varundeep Chopra in the case title: ‘Gurcharan Singh Mankoo vs Rajan Gupta and Others’.

Besides, the court ordered that the ‘Digital Face Scanning Identity Cards’ will not be compulsory. Eligible voters can also show their GST certificates or other valid ID proofs to cast their vote in the election. The elections are scheduled to be held on August 31.