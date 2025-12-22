Court releases Ludhiana Cong leader Indi, terms arrest illegal

A local court today released Congress leader Inderjit Singh Indi after holding his arrest to be illegal.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Shanu Goyal on Sunday ordered to discharge Inderjit Singh, alias Indi, in the case. Indi, husband of Congress councillor from ward No. 61 Parminder Kaur and a close associate of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, had been arrested by the Division No. 8 police on charges of attempt to murder and for allegedly obstructing an employee of the Horticulture Department from performing official duty.

A battery of defence lawyers, appearing for Indi, submitted that the police had taken him into custody at 9.56 am on Saturday from his residence, which was captured on CCTV footage. However, as per the FIR, the police received information regarding the incident at 10.09 am and the case was registered at 10.28 am. He further pointed out that Indi was produced before the court for remand around 1 pm on Sunday, beyond the stipulated 24-hour period.

The counsel also contended that the mandatory notice of appearance was not served upon Indi. Taking note of these lapses, the court declared the arrest illegal, ordered his release and discharged him from the case. The advocate added that the FIR would be challenged in the HC.

The Division No. 8 police had booked Indi on the complaint of the Joint Commissioner (A), Ludhiana MC. According to the FIR, Ajay Kumar, circle in-charge of Rose Garden in the Horticulture Department, alleged that Indi arrived at the spot in his car, abused him and assaulted him when he objected. The complainant further stated that JE Kirpal Singh rescued him and that Indi obstructed him from discharging his official duties.

Earlier, several Congress leaders came out in support of Indi. Former Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra and Mamta Ashu, wife of Ashu, addressed a press conference and alleged political vendetta behind the police action.

Addressing the media, Mamta denied the allegations, stating that there was no evidence of any assault and that the complainant had not suffered any injury.

She further said that a programme to commemorate the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas was scheduled at Maya Nagar, for which tree pruning was required. Indi, she claimed, had been requesting the Horticulture Department for nearly 15 days to carry out the work. However, the workers allegedly left midway after receiving instructions to attend work in another ward. While conceding that there may have been an argument, she terming the police action politically motivated.