Court stays release of film ‘Jodi Teri Meri’

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, May 2

A local court has stayed the release of a Punjabi film ‘Jodi Teri Meri’, a biopic on eminent Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and Bibi Amarjot Kaur. The film was scheduled to be released on May 5.

Passing the order, the Court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Karandeep Kaur has ordered to issue summons to Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh, actress Nimrat Khaira, Gurmail Kaur wife of late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, Karaj Gill from Rhythem Boys Entertainment Private Limited and Daljit Thind from Daljit Motions Films returnable by May 8.

The orders were pronounced by the court while hearing a petition moved by Ishjeet Randhawa and Sanjot Randhawa, sons of deceased producer Gurdev Singh Randhawa.

In the petition, it was pleaded that the widow of Chamkila had given the rights of making the biopic of her husband to their father on October 12, 2012 in writing. She also received an amount of Rs 5 lakh for the said purpose and undertook to remain bound by aforesaid agreement/writing. No time limit was fixed to make the biopic.

It was further averred that on November 3, 2022 their father expired. When the petitioner started making arrangement for making the aforesaid biopic and contacted Gurmail Kaur, she started prolonging the matter on one pretext or the other.

Later they came to know that defendants in connivance with each other were already making a film on the biography of Amar Singh Chamkila and Bibi Amarjot Kaur. A request was made to them to stop all this, but they did not agree. If all these persons achieve in their designs, it would cause an irreparable loss to them. The film was based and influenced by a book namely “Awaz Mardi Nahi” written by author Gulzar Singh Shonki, added petitioners.

It was also submitted that Gurmail Kaur in connivance with Diljit Dosanjh was making one more such film in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment. When it came to their knowledge, they knocked at the door of the court, which has already restrained Reliance Entertainment, Imitiaz Ali producer, actor Daljit Dosanjh, actress Parineeti Chopra and Gurmail Kaur, wife of deceased Punjabi Singer Amar Singh Chamkila, from broadcasting, releasing, uploading and streaming the biopic (film) on Amar Singh Chamkila and Bibi Amarjot Kaur in any manner.