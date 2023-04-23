Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 22

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar has upheld the conviction and sentence of one year awarded to Deepak Kumar (36), a resident of Bank Colony, Haibowal Kalan, in a cheque bounce case. He was also ordered to pay compensation of Rs 1,75,000 to the aggrieved complainant.

Dismissing the appeal, the appellate court held that impugned judgment of conviction and order of sentence suffer from no illegality or perversity. The accused was sent to jail to undergo imprisonment.

Complainant’s lawyer Prabhjot Singh Sachdeva said the accused had taken a friendly loan of Rs 2,50,000 from complainant Mohd Arif of Durgapuri, Haibowal Kalan.

To repay the loan amount, the accused issued a cheque for Rs 2,75,000 to the complainant. But it was dishonoured on October 11, 2014. A legal notice was served upon him but he failed to make the payment. As a result, a cheque bounce case was filed, in which he was convicted in 2017.

However, the accused pleaded that he had not taken any loan from Arif. His cheques were misused by the complainant. But after hearing arguements of the parties, the court found no infirmity in the judgment.