Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Ludhiana, March 31
A 72-year-old woman died while 10 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Friday. This is the second consecutive death due to Covid in the last two days. Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,696 have tested positive in the district so far and a total of 3,020 succumbed to the disease.
