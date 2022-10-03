Covid: 1 dies, 2 test +ve

Ludhiana, October 1
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, two persons tested positive for Covid while one person lost his life due to the virus in the district on Saturday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,540 persons have tested positive and 3,017 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
Today, there were 13 active cases, of which 12 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while one admitted to a hospital.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.33 per cent.
Till date, a total of 39,80,147 samples have been taken, of which 39,51,319 were found negative.
On Saturday, samples of 1,987 suspected patients were sent for testing, the results of which are expected shortly.
