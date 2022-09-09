Covid: 10 more found infected

Ludhiana, September 8
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, 10 persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district while no loss of life due to the virus was reported on Thursday. Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,437 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,016 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Jaishankar, Rajnath call on Japan PM, discuss bilateral partnership
Singh and Jaishankar attend the 2+2 Dialogue along with thei...