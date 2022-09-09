Covid: 10 more found infected

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 8

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, 10 persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district while no loss of life due to the virus was reported on Thursday. Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,437 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,016 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.