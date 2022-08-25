13 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 24
As many as 13 fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed from Ludhiana district on Wednesday. Besides, seven patients belonging to other districts or states also tested positive for the virus here.
Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, Hitinder Kaur, said 1,13,272 persons tested positive for Covid so far belonged to Ludhiana district and 15,227 positive cases belonged to other districts or states.
Besides, the virus had claimed the lives of 3,013 persons of Ludhiana district and 1,137 persons of other districts or states so far, she said.
Of the 147 active cases in the district today, 139 patients were in home isolation and eight were under treatment. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...