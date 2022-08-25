13 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 24

As many as 13 fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed from Ludhiana district on Wednesday. Besides, seven patients belonging to other districts or states also tested positive for the virus here.

Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, Hitinder Kaur, said 1,13,272 persons tested positive for Covid so far belonged to Ludhiana district and 15,227 positive cases belonged to other districts or states.

Besides, the virus had claimed the lives of 3,013 persons of Ludhiana district and 1,137 persons of other districts or states so far, she said.

Of the 147 active cases in the district today, 139 patients were in home isolation and eight were under treatment. — TNS