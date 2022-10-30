Covid-19: 2 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, two persons tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Saturday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,599 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Saturday, there were 15 active cases, of which 13 have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes while two patients were admitted to a hospital.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.33 per cent. Till date, a total of 40,22,263 samples have been taken, of which 38,93,367 were found negative.

Samples of 1,558 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.