Covid-19: 3 dead, 19 test positive in Ludhiana district

As many as 19 persons tested positive for Covid, while three persons lost their lives to the virus in the district today. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

As many as 19 persons tested positive for Covid, while three persons lost their lives to the virus in the district today.

A total of 1,09,485 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,264 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 97.68 per cent. Today there were 281 active cases in the district and 244 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 46 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these, 37 patients belong to Ludhiana, while nine are from other districts. Today two patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 32,56,562 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 31,32,438 were found negative.

Samples of 4,241 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

347 more deaths reported

India driving force of Quad, says White House

India driving force of Quad, says White House

During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...

