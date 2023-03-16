Covid-19: 3 fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a 32-year-old man from Machhiwara, a 30-year-old man (an undertrial) and a 40-year-old man, a resident of Dehlon, tested positive for the virus.

A total of 1,13,653 positive cases and 3,018 deaths due to Covid in the district have been confirmed by the department since march 2020.