Covid-19: 3 fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, March 15
Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district on Wednesday.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a 32-year-old man from Machhiwara, a 30-year-old man (an undertrial) and a 40-year-old man, a resident of Dehlon, tested positive for the virus.
A total of 1,13,653 positive cases and 3,018 deaths due to Covid in the district have been confirmed by the department since march 2020.
