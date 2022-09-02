Covid-19: Eight more contract virus in dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 1

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, eight persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Thursday while no loss of life was reported. Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,379 persons have tested positive and 3,016 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Thursday, there were 63 active cases, of which 57 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while six are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.28 per cent.

Till date, a total of 39,08,220 samples have been taken, of which 37,79,592 were found negative.

On Thursday, samples of 3,506 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.