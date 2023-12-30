COVID -19 playing spoilsport, Health Department on toes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

COVID-19 is playing spoilsport ahead of the New Year celebrations. Cases of the subvariant JN.1 are rising in the South, and first case detected in Delhi, has put the district Health Department on alert, while many city people who had planned to usher in the new year by partying in Goa have also cancelled their plans.

At present, testing is being done only of category C patients, but the department has procured testing kits to start mass testing if the need arises. Private hospitals are testing as required.

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital is getting upto 3 suspected patients every day who come for testing. “Daily 2-3 suspected patients are being tested for COVID, while on a day, 10-12 suspected patients were reported. No one has tested positive so far,” said spokesperson of the DMCH.

Dr Sheetal Narang, district epidemiologist, said currently category C patients are being tested and mass testing will be started when the need arises. Sample collection for COVID is being done at the civil hospital and samples are sent to Patiala for testing.

Dr Narang added they have enough testing kits with them to start mass testing if the need arises. People have been advised to wear mask in crowded places to avoid infection.

Meanwhile, Gargi, a resident, who had booked her trip to Goa has cancelled her plan. “Goa has seen a single day spike of 34 cases today and after reading this, I thought it better to cancel the plan and sit at home. I had COVID once and it was a difficult time for me. I do not want go through that again,” said Gargi.

Gaurav from South City was planing to go to Bengaluru to meet his friends and spend the New Year weekend with them. “But right now, seeing the surge in COVID cases I think it better to be at my place. COVID has reached Delhi and Ludhiana is no too far so I will avoid going out,” he said.