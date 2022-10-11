Covid-19: Six more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 10

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, six persons tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,562 persons have tested positive and 3,017 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus so far in the district.

On Monday, there were 17 active cases and 16 patients have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while one patient is admitted to a hospital.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.33 per cent.

Till date, a total of 39,95,033 samples have been taken, of which 38,66,178 were found negative in the district.

Samples of 1,013 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.