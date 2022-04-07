Covid: 2 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 6

Two fresh cases of Covid were reported from the district on Wednesday. Dr SP Singh said a total of 1,09,791 positive cases from Ludhiana and 14,743 from other districts/states have been confirmed here to date. He said 2,279 patients from Ludhiana and 1,125 from other districts/states have died of the virus till date. There were 13 active cases in the district on Wednesday. Of them, 10 patients were under home isolation, while three were admitted to hospitals. — TNS